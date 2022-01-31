The Mounds View/Irondale gymnasts placed first among eight teams at the Rogers Royals Invitational on Saturday, scoring 142.70 points, followed by St. Michael-Albertville (140.45) and White Bear Lake (136.45). Julia Clark placed third all-around (36.40) and Jaylyn Ahlberg was sixth (35.00).
MVI has a 4-2 record in the Suburban East Conference after recent wins over White Bear Lake and Park. There’s one conference match remaining.
MVI scored 142.75 against the Bears. Ahlberg was second in all-around (36.425) and bars (9.475). Thia Olson-Skog won vault (9.35). Clark won floor (9.65) and took second on vault (9.20). Avery Dox won beam (9.40) and took second on floor (9.55).
MVI scored 136.70 against Park. Clark won all-around (36.0), floor (9.5), beam (9.225) and bars (8.975). Ahlberg was second in all-around (35.625) and all four events. Olson-Skog won vault (9.225).
