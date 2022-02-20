Julia Clark and Avery Dox of Mounds View/Irondale brought home medals from the state Class AA gymnastics meet on Saturday.
Clark, a senior, placed fourth all-around with 3.325 and fourth on floor exercise with 9.475. She also placed seventh on bars with 9.3875, ninth on balance beam with 9.15, and 28th on vault with 9.2625.
Dox, a sophomore, was state runner-up in floor exercise with a 9.525 score.
MVI also had two freshmen qualifiers in vault. Lulu Semakula was 33rd with 9.125 and Thia Olson-Skog 36th with 9.100.
