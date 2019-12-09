The Mounds View/Irondale gymnastics team, newly paired this year, won the White Bear Lake Invitational on Saturday.
Mounds View tallied 135.9 points, followed by White Bear Lake 134.60, Chisago Lakes 131.1, Park 124.05, Centennial 121.05, St. Louis Park 119.2 and Tartan 115.35.
Mounds View’s Julia Clark placed second all-around with 32.45, and Amber Pietruszewski placed fourth with 32.30.
On vault, Beth Whalen tied for third with 9.0, Pietruszewski and Clark tied for fifth with 8.85, and Carly Brazille was sixth with 8.6. Clark took second on uneven bars with 9.2 and Ella Cisneros tied for fourth with 8.40. On balance beam, Pietruszewski plaid third with 8.3 and Clark fifth with 8.25. On floor exercise, Clark was second with 9.4.
