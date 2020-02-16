Julia Clark and Kaylee Bateman both advanced to the state gymnastics meet in multiple events while leading Mounds View/Irondale to second place in the Section 4AA meet on Saturday at Stillwater.
Clark, Irondale sophomore, placed second all-around with a season-best 37.450, second on vault (9.675), third on uneven bars (9.55) and fourth on floor exercise (9.30), advancing to state each each. She was 11th on balance beam (8.925).
Bateman, Mounds View sophomore, placed third on floor exercise (9.35), fifth on vault (9.35) and fifth on uneven bars (9.25), qualifying for state in each. She placed 24th on beam (8.20) and seventh all-(36.1500).
“Julia is a solid competitor. She knows what she needs to do in a meet, and she gets the job done,” coach Julia Coopet said. “Kaylee started later in the season due to an injury. Kaylee is a fighter. She pushes herself to complete her routines.”
Both are in their first year on the high school team. Both attempt “advanced high superior skills that they consistently make,” Coopet said.
MVI scored a season-best 145.70, second to No. 5 ranked Mahtomedi, which set a team record of 147.65 to win.
Following were Stillwater 144.90, White Bear Lake 140.975, Roseville Area 136.375, Tartan 116.125, St. Paul Central 114.75 and North St. Paul 114.10.
Other MVI counting scores were — balance beam, Amber Pietruszewski seventh (9.05), Jaylyn Ahlberg 12th (8.90) and Liv Gering 19th (8.45); floor exercise, Beth Whalen 10th (9.100) and Pietruszewski 12th (8.975); uneven bars, Pietruszewski eighth (9.00) and Ella Cisneros 10th (8.925); and vault, Ahlberg 14th (9.00) and Cisneros 18th (8.85).
