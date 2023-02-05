White Bear Lake, led by Grace Lehner, defeated Mounds View/Irondale 135.00 to 132.80 on Thursday evening. Lehner won all-around (35.25), floor (9.45) and beam (9.025), and took second on vault (9.075). Josie Mlejnek was second on floor (8.865), beam (8.85) and all-around (34.10) and fourth on bars (7.875). Addy Mueller was third on bars (8.15), beam (8.55), and all-around (33.575), and fourth on vault (8.85). MVI’s Lulu Semakula won vault (9.25) and Kelsey O’Connel won bars (8.50).

