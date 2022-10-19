The Mounds View Mustangs captured the Suburban East Conference championship Tuesday for the second straight season.

Led by eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian in second place with 18:07 and senior Taylor Isabel in third with 18:16, the Mustangs won by a comfortable 25 points.

