The Mounds View Mustangs captured the Suburban East Conference championship Tuesday for the second straight season.
Led by eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian in second place with 18:07 and senior Taylor Isabel in third with 18:16, the Mustangs won by a comfortable 25 points.
Team scoring was Mounds View 46, Forest Lake 71, Woodbury 75, Stillwater 78, Roseville Area 98, White Bear Lake 126, East Ridge 233, and Irondale 236.
Joining Ousdigian and Isabel on all-conference were junior Lauren Kath in 11th place (19:14) and senior Wren Anderson in 12th (19:16). Honorable mentions went to senior Laurin Isabel in 19th (19:39) and sophomore Kate Roeber in 22nd (19:44).
Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake sophomore, ran away with the individual championship in 17:36, a margin of 31 seconds.
