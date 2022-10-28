Mounds View had the top two individuals and cruised to the Section 5AAA girls cross county championship on Thursday.
Linnea Ousdigian, Mustang eighth-grader, was section champion in 18:29, followed by senior Taylor Isabel in 18:33, on the Anoka High School course.
Girls team scoring was Mounds View 24, Roseville Area 61, Champlin Park 72, Maple Grove 85, Osseo 117, Irondale 174.
The Mustangs also had junior Emily Mehta in fifth place (19:08), senior Wren Anderson seventh place (19:41), senior Laurin Isabel ninth (19:48), sophomore Kate Roeber 17th (20:21), and junior Maya Surve 22nd (20:37).
The Mustangs advance to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College. The girls Class 3A race starts 9:30 a.m. and the boys start 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.