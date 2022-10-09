Mounds View placed fourth among 24 teams -- led by eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian in third place — at the Lions Invitational in Alexandra on Saturday.
Top five teams were St. Paul Highland Park with 78, Alexandria 134, Edina 150, Mounds View 153 and Becker 156.
Ousdigian hit the chute in 18:30, trailing only Luna Scorzelli of Highland Park (17:52) and Marissa Long of Chanhassen (18:18), both juniors.
The Mustangs also had senior Taylor Isabel in 18th place (19:33), junior Lauren Kath 25th (19:57), sophomore Kate Roeberg 50th (20:36) and senior Lauren Isabel 57th (20:44) among 167 runners.
