Mounds View placed fourth among 24 teams -- led by eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian in third place — at the Lions Invitational in Alexandra on Saturday.

Top five teams were St. Paul Highland Park with 78, Alexandria 134, Edina 150, Mounds View 153 and Becker 156.

