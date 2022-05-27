Mounds View girls won seven events — one of them by a senior in her first year in track — on the way to the team championship of the Suburban East Conference meet Thursday.
Celeste Rhyn, a senior who had never gone out for track, or any other sport, before her final spring in high school, won the 200 dash in 26.39 seconds and placed fifth in the 100.
“I knew I was fast, but I never went out. I was just lazy, I guess,” Rhyn said with a grin.
There was also “the Covid year” of 2020 that canceled the season, she said, and a personal issue in 2021 kept her out. But she had done really well in elementary and middle school meets, and this year, a friend who’s not in track told her, “You’re fast, you should go out.”
So Rhyn suited up, and she’s been a standout sprinter on a champion team.
Asked if she wished she’d gone out before, she said, “Oh, for sure. One hundred percent. I’m so glad I came out this year. It’s been so much fun.”
When she signed up, the coaches didn’t know anything about her. “It was just, oh, good, another kid came out,” she said.
The Mustangs performed especially win in sprints as they rolled up 214.5 points, well ahead of runner up Roseville’s 177.5, at Park High School in Cottage Grove.
Lauren Kath won the 400 dash in 59.19, leading a 1-2-3 sweep as Kate Roeber and Magnolia Taylor were right behind her, not to mention Ava Bullert in sixth place.
The Mustang 4x400 team of Kath, Kate Roeber, Taylor Isabel and Ivy Nostrom won in 4:05.49, and the 4x200 quartet of Camille Tran, Julia Dahl, Muriel Sorenson and Nostrum placed second.
Other golds were earned by Isabel in the 3200 run with 10:49.83, Jaylyn Ahlberg in pole vault with 11 feet, 6 inches, and Hadley Streit in shot put with 40 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Streit, defending state shot champion, also took second in discus.
Caroline Galas and Kyra Marshall placed 2-3 in 300 hurdles and Marshall was fourth in 100 hurdles. Molly Nostrum was third in high jump.
The Mustangs, who placed fifth in the state true-team meet, now look ahead to Section 5AAA on June 1 and 3.
GIRLS
Team scoring
1. Mounds View 214.5
2. Roseville Area 177.5
3. Stillwater 136
4. Forest Lake 112.5
5. East Ridge 92
6. Woodbury 80
7. Irondale 68
8. White Bear Lake 55.5
9. Park 38
10. Cretin-Derham Hall 13
Mustang placers
100 dash — (5) Celeste Ryan 12.87
200 dash — (1) Ryhn 26.39
400 dash — (1) Lauren Kath 59.19 (2) Kate Roeber 1:00.82 (3) Magnolia Taylor 1:01.20 (6) Ava Bullert 1:02.64
800 run — none
1600 run — (8) Malaina Brodin 5:29.32
3200 run — (1) Taylor Isabel 10:49.83 (4) Emily Mehta 10:59.10 (9) Brody 11:48.46
100 hurdles — (4) Kyra Marshall 16.37 (8) Annika Dox 18.08
300 hurdles — (2) Caroline Galas 48.10 (3) Marshall 48.21
4x100 relay — (4) Thia Olson-Skog, Hope Iverson, Camille Tran, Lauren Ballinger, 51.14
4x200 relay — (2) Tran, Julia Dahl, Muriel Sorenson, Ivy Nostrum, 1:48.56
4x400 relay — (1) Kath, Roeber, Isabel, Nostrum, 4:05.49
4x800 relay — (1) Isabel, Taylor, Elizabeth Gregory, Mehta, 9:41.90
Shot put — (1) Hadley Streit 40-5 1/2
Discus — (2) Streit 118-8
Long jump — (9) Logan Kirk 15-10 1/2
Triple jump — (4) Dahl 34-8 (8) Molly Nystrom 32-2
High jump — (3) M. Nystrom 5-0 (5) Hailey Nelson 4-8
Pole vault — (1) Jaylyn Ahlberg 11-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.