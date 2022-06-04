The Mounds View girls track team added the Section 5AAA championship Friday to the conference title they won the previous week, and had six more state qualifiers, as the two-day meet concluded at Forest Lake.
Mounds View totaled 157 points, Roseville 130, Spring Lake Park 122, Maple Grove 77, Champlin Park 68, Irondale 56, Osseo 54, and Park Center 37.
The Mustangs had three champions on Friday. Lauren Kath, sophomore, won the 800 in 2:20.85. Taylor Isabel, junior, won the 1600 in 5:04.35. The Mustang 4x400 team of Kath, Kate Roeber, Magnolia Taylor and Ivy Nystrom won in 4:05.66.
Also advancing state to were three second-place finishers.
Ivy Nystrom, eighth-grader, was second in the 400 dash (1:00.97). Jaylyn Ahlberg, senior, was second in pole vault (10-7).
Hadley Streit, reigning state shot put champion, threw a person record 41 feet, 11 1/2 inches, but had to settle for second as Champlin Park’s Adyson Kapitzke threw 43 feet even. Both are seniors.
State qualifiers Wednesday were Isabel and Emily Mehta in the 3200.
The state Class 3A meet will be held June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Placing second were the 4x200 team of Camille Tran, Julia Dahl, Muriel Sorenson and Ivy Nystrom (1:45.98) and the 4x800 team of Kath, Taylor, Elizabeth Gregory and Roeber (9:44.89).
Also scoring points in running events were Emily Mehta, third, 160 (5:19.80); Kyra Marshall, fourth, 100 hurdles (16.41)
Celeste Rhyn, fifth, 100 dash (12.82), and fifth, 200 dash (25.97); Kate Roeber, fifth, 800 (2:26.96) with Eva Barsness sixth (2:28.80); Muriel Sorenson, fifth, 400 (1:04.53); Thia-Olson-Skog seventh (13.07); and Malaina Brodin, eighth, 3200 (5:28.80).
Also scoring points in field events were Julia Dahl, third, triple jump (36-3); Molly Nystrom, eighth, triple jump (34-1); and Madeline Boespflug, eighth, pole vault (8-1).
