Mounds View won a close race over Roseville and Edina to capture the Section 6AAA true-team championship on Tuesday at home, advancing to the state meet slated for Friday, May 19 at Stillwater.

The Mustangs had 1141.5 points, Roseville 1115, Edina 1094, Minneapolis Washburn 698, St. Paul Highland Park 623, Minneapolis Southwest 602.5, St. Louis Park 482.5, St. Paul Central 476.5, Minneapolis South 383 and North St. Paul 343.

