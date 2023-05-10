Mounds View won a close race over Roseville and Edina to capture the Section 6AAA true-team championship on Tuesday at home, advancing to the state meet slated for Friday, May 19 at Stillwater.
The Mustangs had 1141.5 points, Roseville 1115, Edina 1094, Minneapolis Washburn 698, St. Paul Highland Park 623, Minneapolis Southwest 602.5, St. Louis Park 482.5, St. Paul Central 476.5, Minneapolis South 383 and North St. Paul 343.
The Mustangs’ best events were the 1600 and 3200, both exciting sprints to the finish.
In the 3200, Mustang eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian (11:1.12) was a half-step ahead of junior Emily Mehta (11:11.73) for a one-two finish.
In the 1600, three girls broke five minutes — Highland Park’s Della Johnson in 4:57.53, Mounds View’s Taylor Isabel 4:58.59 and St. Paul Central’s Laura McClary 4:58.65. Behind them were Ousdigian in fourth (5:10.89) and Mehta fifth (5:17.26).
The 800 was another key event for the Mustangs as Lauren Kath took second (2:17.45) and Isabel third (2:20.23), with Ella Roeber 13th (2:36.74).
Kyra Marshall was a double winner for the Mustangs in the 100 hurdles (16.02) and 300 hurdles (47.57). In the 100, Hailey Nelson was ninth (18.12) and Allison Tyvoll 12th (18.34). In the 300, Allison Richter was ninth (51.74) and Aubree Klein (52.62).
In the relays, Mounds View won the 4x800 (9:52.19) and took second in the 4x100 (50.37), second in the 4x400 (4:06.83), and third in the 4x200 (1:48.88).
Mounds View’s Emily Krautbauer was discus champion with 103-1, with Alyayna Halvorson fifth (95-9) and Abigail Robbins sixth (94-). Natalie Grimm was fourth in shot put (31-6) with Genevieve Gatto sixth (29-5 1/2) and Halvorson seventh (29-3).
Julia Dahl was second in triple jump (35-1) with Molly Nystron fourth (33-6 3/4) and Tyvoll sixth (32-2 3/4). In long jump, Hope Iverson was ninth (14-11 1/2) and Lauren Ballinger 10th (14-10 1/2). Molly Nystrom was third in high jump (4-10) with Tyvoll 10th (4-8) and Aubrey Wilford 12th (4-6). In pole vault, Laura Hansen was fifth (8-6) among nine contestants.
Top-ten finishes in the sprints were: Dahl, seventh, 200 (27.14); Ballinger, eighth, 100 (13.24); Ivy Nystrom, eighth, 400 (1:00.36) and Lauren Kath, ninth (1:00.76).
