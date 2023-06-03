The Mounds View girls placed second behind Roseville in the Section 5AAA meet Wednesday and Friday in Forest Lake and qualified for the state meet in eight events.
Team scoring was Roseville 198.5, Mounds View 151, Maple Grove 142, Spring Lake Park 133.5, Champlin Park 103, Osseo 93, Park Center 63 and Irondale 20.
Taylor Isabel, Mustang senior, won the 1600 (5:00.89) and the 3200 (10:49.06).
Mustang sophomore Kyra Marshall won 100 hurdles in 15.71 (personal best) and took fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.65).
The Mustangs were 1-2-3 in the 3200 with eighth-grader Linnea Ousdigian second (10:54.83) and advancing to state, and junior Emily Mehta third (10:56.08). In the 1600, Ousdigian was fourth (5:15.36) and Mehta fifth (5:17.98).
Lauren Kath, a junior, placed second in the 800 (2:21.29) to advance.
The Mustangs were second in three relays, advancing to state -- the 4x200 with Tran, Julia Dahl, Lauren Ballinger and Marshall (1:45.61), the 4x400 with Isabel, Ivy Nystrom, Kate Roeber and Kath (4:02.21), and the 4x800 with Kate and Ella Roeber, Abigail Urriola, and Kath (9:51.26). They were fourth in the 4x100
Dahl placed third in triple jump with 36-8 (missing state by 3/4 inch). Also earning podium finishes were Ivy Nystrom, fifth, 400 (1:01.88); Camille Tran, sixth, 200 (26.85); Madeline Boespflug, sixth, pole vault (8-10); Molly Nystrom, sixth, triple jump (34-8 1/2); Alayna Halvorson, eighth (shot put), 32-7 1/4; Ella Roeber, ninth, 400 (1:05.54).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.