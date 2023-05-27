Mounds View was runner-up in the Suburban East Conference meet, scoring heavily in relays, distance runs and hurdles, on Tuesday and Thursday at Forest Lake.
Girls team scoring was Roseville 218, Mounds View 190, Stillwater 174, Forest Lake 117.5, White BearLake 108.5, East Ridge 82, Woodbury 52, Irondale 28.5, Park 13.5, Cretin-Derham Hall 5
Taylor Isabel, a senior, won the 1600 (5:03.07) by six-tenths of a second over Lydia Franson of East Ridge — with Linnea Ousdigian third (5:06.73), Emily Mehta sixth (5:23.18) and Abigail Urriola ninth (5:27.98).
Isabel also took the 3200 in 10:48.71 with Ousdigian third (10:57.7), Mehta fourth (10:58.66), Maya Francisco seventh (11:52.50) and Urriola ninth (12:03.92).
Kyra Marshall, junior hurdler, won the 100 in 16.01 just ahead of Roseville’s Jayda Wilson and Kendall Barnes, and took second in the 300 (46.54), four-tenths behind Barnes
The Mustangs won the 4x200 relay in 1:45.01 with Camille Tran, Kyra Marshall, Julia Dahl and Lauren Ballinger. The Mustangs won the 4x800 in 9:48.98 with Lauren Kath, Ella Roeber, Ava Moon and Kate Roeber. Their 4x400 team was second (4:05.10) with Nystrom, Kate Roeber, Isabel and Kath.
In the sprints, Kath took third in the 400 (1:00.15) with Ivy Nystrom fourth (1:00.70). Lauren Ballinger was fifth in the 100 (13.02) and Dahl sixth in the 200 (26.73) with Camille Tran seventh (26.78).
Dahl took second in triple jump (36-8 1/2) with Molly Nystrom fourth (35-10 1/4). In other field events, Molly Nystrom was seventh in long jump (18-2), Alyayna Halvorson eighth in discus (98-2 1/2), and Natalie Grimm ninth in shot put (32-3 1/2) and discus (97-11).
Placing seventh in hurdles were Hailey Nelson in the 100 (18.04) and Richter was seventh in the 300 (50.03).
