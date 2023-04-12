Mounds View placed third of eight Suburban East Conference teams, winning four events, in a Roseville girls meet Tuesday that included nine individual events and seven relays.

Scoring was Roseville 119, Stillwater 117.5, Mounds View 111, Forest Lake 76.5, White Bear Lake 63, Woodbury 46, East Ridge 39 and Irondale 23. 

