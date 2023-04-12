Mounds View placed third of eight Suburban East Conference teams, winning four events, in a Roseville girls meet Tuesday that included nine individual events and seven relays.
Scoring was Roseville 119, Stillwater 117.5, Mounds View 111, Forest Lake 76.5, White Bear Lake 63, Woodbury 46, East Ridge 39 and Irondale 23.
The Mustangs placed 1-2-3 in the 3200 with Taylor Isabel (11:32), Emily Mehta (11:42) and Linnea Ousdigian (11:51). Kyra Marshall won the 100 hurdles (16.59) and placed third in the 300 (49.99). Julia Dahl won the triple jump (35-3).
Other top-five finishes for the Mustangs were Allyson Tyvoll, tie for second, high jump (4-10); Ellia Nyholm, fourth, 1600 (5:54); and Natalie Grimm, fifth, shot put (29-4).
In relays, the Mustangs won the 4x800; took second in the 4x100, throwers 4x100, and 1600 shuttle; third in the 4x200; and fourth in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles.
