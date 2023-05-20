Mounds View placed last of 12 teams in the state Class 3A true-team meet Friday in Stillwater. Minnetonka was champion, with Wayzata second and Rosemount third.
Taylor Isabel placed third in the 1600 with 4:57.76. Linnea Ousdigian was 10th (5:12.43) and Emily Mehta 11th (5:15.65).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.