Mounds View will have two entrants in the state girls track meet as shot-putter Hadley Streit and the 4x800 relay team each placed first in the Section 5AA meet Saturday at home.
Streit, a senior, threw the shot a personal-best 41 feet, 1/4 inch. She also placed fourth in discus (124-1).
The 4x800 team of eighth-grader Kate Roeber, freshman Magnolia Taylor, sophomore Taylor Isabel, and freshman Lauren Kath won in 9:47.55.
The Mustangs placed fifth among 15 teams. Top five were St. Michael-Albertville with 153.75, Spring Lake Park 124, Champlin Park 79.75, Anoka 78.5 and Mounds View 77.75.
Four Mustangs placed in the 800 run — Kath, fourth (2:27.35); Abigail Oakland, fifth (2:27.36); Eva Barsness, sixth (2:29.09); and Ella Hebert, seventh (2:29.79).
Also scoring points were Sangai Dukuly, fifth, triple jump (35-2 1/4); Jaylyn Ahlberg, fifth, pole vault (10-3), with Margaret Anderson, ninth (9-3); Kaja Holtz, sixth, discus (109-0); Kylie Stromquist, seventh, 200 run (26.72); Taylor Isabel, seventh, 3200 run (11:47.04); and Sophia Ohlmann, eighth, high jump (4-9).
In relays, the 4x400 team of Roeber, Dukuly, Ivy Nystrom, and Taylor placed third (4:11.25), and the 4x200 team of Dukuly, Camille Tran, Stromquist, and Nystrom was fifth (1:50.70). The 4x100 team suffered a disqualification.
The state Class AA meet will be held Saturday, with boys starting at 10 a.m. and girls at 3:30 p.m., at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.