The Mounds View Mustangs had the worst possible draw for their first state girls soccer tournament since 2015. Their opponent was undefeated, No. 1 ranked Edina.
The Hornets (19-0) proved good as advertised, shutting down the Mustangs 3-0 in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Wednesday evening in Farmington.
After the sectionals, Mustang coach Katelyn Fast speculated that her team and conference rival Stillwater might get the four and five seeds — behind Edina, Centennial and Rosemount, the obvious top three — and face each other in the first round. However, the coaches' vote did not go that way. The Mustangs became one of three unseeded teams drawn from a hat to face one of the top three, and got the hardest matchup.
Mounds View finished 15-3-2 with 15 shutouts.
Edina was not a team you could expect to add to your list of shutouts. Izzy Engle shocked the Mustangs with two goals in the first minute of play, the first of those off a corner kick. Maddie Dahlein made it 3-0 in the 50th minute. Dahlien, named Ms. Soccer for 2021, has 34 goals, and Engle has 20, by far the most lethal one-two punch in the large-school class.
