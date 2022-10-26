Mounds View handed top-seeded Wayzata its first loss, 3-2, in a shootout, with defender Amelia Gregory delivering the game-winner, in the state Class 3A soccer tournament Tuesday evening. 

“It was quite a thriller! Our girls continue to demonstrate a true grit about them and consistently work day in and day out to get what they want,” Mustang coach Katelyn Fast said. “Going to US Bank Stadium next week is both humbling and something we're very proud of.”  

