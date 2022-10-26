Mounds View handed top-seeded Wayzata its first loss, 3-2, in a shootout, with defender Amelia Gregory delivering the game-winner, in the state Class 3A soccer tournament Tuesday evening.
“It was quite a thriller! Our girls continue to demonstrate a true grit about them and consistently work day in and day out to get what they want,” Mustang coach Katelyn Fast said. “Going to US Bank Stadium next week is both humbling and something we're very proud of.”
In first-round action at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina, the Mustangs led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Yazzy Abed, who made a one-touch finish from six yards after Sophia Ohmann carried the ball wide, beat a player at the end line and crossed the ball inside.
Mustang goalie Lauren McAlpine foiled a penalty kick and a close-range shot in the first half and finished with a remarkable 22 saves in regulation, plus two more on penalty kicks in sudden death.
Wayzata found the range for two second-half goals, by Amya Conway and Lily Nayar. Emily Johnson scored on a direct kick from 30 yards to pull the Mustangs even at 2-2.
Neither team could budge the net in two 10-minute overtimes.
In the shootout, each team was 0-for-4 before their No. 5 shooters found the net: Mounds View’s Celine Klum and Wayzata’s El Novak.
Each team sent out a second group of five shooters. The first of those for Mounds View, Gregory, drilled the ball into the net to complete the upset win. A standout defender the past two seasons, she has never scored a goal in regulation.
“This is her first goal of the season and one she will remember forever,” Fast said. “Her calm composure in the midst of a high pressure environment sealed it.”
Mounds View (14-4-1) will duel Centennial or Edina in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting 8 a.m. Wayzata finished 17-1-1.
