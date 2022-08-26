Mounds View, coming off a state tournament season, lost its season opener to the Blaine Bengals 3-0 on Thursday evening at Blaine. The Bengal goals against Mustang all-state goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine came from defender Sydney Sutherland, forward Kendall Stadden and midfielder Hailey Hughes.
