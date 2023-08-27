White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.