The Mounds View Mustangs are state-bound after toppling the top-seeded Maple Grove Crimson 2-0 for the Section 5AAA championship on Tuesday evening in Maple Grove.
“We are thrilled,” coach Katelyn Fast said. “This group has grown up together in the North Suburban Soccer Club, and I am one of the directors, so I’ve been coaching them since they were very young.”
Ava Westlund, senior forward, delivered both goals for Mounds View, both in the second half. The Mustangs and goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine posted their 15th shutout in 19 games. They have yielded only six goals all season.
The Crimson have two dangerous forward in particular, Quinn Omar and Lauren Zimmerman, Fast said.
“The first 15 minutes, we were really back on our heels. It took a while for us to get adjusted to their speed,” said Fast. The Mustang center backs, Amelia Gregory and Claire Redlinger, had their hands full, Fast said, but were able to keep the swift duo off the scoreboard.
The No. 2 seeded Mustangs earned their 13th trip to the state tournament and first since 2015. Fast was an assistant that year. The state tournament first-round games will be held Oct. 26 to 28. Pairings will be announced Saturday morning.
Maple Grove, ranked No. 5, finished 13-3-2. The Mustangs had ten shutouts themselves, including pair of 0-0 ties.
The Mustangs opened the section with a 14-0 thrashing of Park Center (1-16) with nine players scoring, led by Kyra Chervany with three
Then they faced Champlin Park, the team that beat the Mustangs 2-1 in the 2020 finals.
The Mustangs eked out a 2-1 win over the Rebels (10-5-3), connecting on a pair of long goals. Charlotte Deibert drilled one from about 20 yards in the 55th minute, and Emily Johnson made a cannon shot from 25 yards in the 70th minute, each of them sailing just over the reach of the Crimson’s tall, agile goalkeeper Sarah Martin.
Paige Kalal had tied the score for the Rebels five minutes before Johnson’s goal. McAlpine made five saves.
