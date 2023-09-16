Mounds View has posted four shutouts so far while compilng a 4-4 overall record. The Mustangs lost to Champlin Pakk 1-0 in their opener. They blanked Coon Rapids 4-0 with goals by  Karin Hoyt, Anya Westlund, Veronica Warren, and Sophia Ohmann. Hill-Murray beat the Mustangs 2-1. Anya Westlund had the goal. In a 2-0 win over Simley, Ohmann and Berkeley Reelfs found the net. In another 2-0 win, over Park of Cottage Grove, Westlund notched both goals. The Mustangs were stymied by Mahtomed 1-0, then by White Bear Lake 3-0. In their most racent game, on Wednesday, the Mustangs topped Forest Lake 3-0 with Westlund delivering two more goals and Olivia Overbo one. Finja Poecher has been in goal, yielding seven goals in eight games. The defensive crew is anchored by Amelia Gregory, Veronica Warren, Mica Ledesma, and Liliana Peleska.G

