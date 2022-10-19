Mounds View beat Champlin Park 1-0 to repeat as Section 5AAA champions Tuesday evening at home.
The lone goal was tallied by Sophia Ohlmann, off a feed from Jess Eischens. All-state senior goalie Lauren McApline was in the nets for the Mustangs’ ninth shutout of the season.
