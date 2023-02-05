White Bear Lake closed the regular season beating Mounds View/Irondale 3-1 Saturday at White Bear Sports Center.
The Bears are 9-16 and MVI is 6-16-2 heading into section playoffs.
The Bears took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Madelyn Lee at 10:43 of the third period, assisted by Cella Spence, and Hailey Dawe made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 16:09, assisted by Talia Domschot.
Elaine Hosfeld got the Bears first goal, in the first period, assisted by Lee. MVI tied the score in the second period on a power play goal by Taylor Metz, assisted by Ellie Fagerlie.
MVI goalie Madeline Messner stopped 45 of 47 shots. WBL’s Maya Marston saved 24 of 25.
Suburban East final standings — (1) Stillwater 16-0 (2) Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-3 (3) East Ridge 9-6-1 and Woodbury 9-6-1 (5) Forest Lake 5-9-2 (6) Cretin-Derham Hall 5-11 and White Bear Lake 5-11 (8) Park 4-11-1 (9) Mounds View/Irondale 3-12-1
