Girls cross country: Mustangs win first conference title in 26 years

Mounds View captured its first girls conference championship in cross country in 26 years Tuesday, placing five runners in the top 15, at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake.
Mounds View scored 51 points, followed by Forest Lake with 78, Stillwater 80, Woodbury 85, East Ridge 125, Roseville Area 133, White Bear Lake 183, and Irondale 199.
The Mustangs were led as always by junior Taylor Isabel, who placed third in 18:23, breaking the school 5,000 meter record held by Morgan Dahl. Also making all-conference were senior Elizabeth Gregory in ninth place (19:28), freshman Kate Roeber 11th (19:41), seventh-grader Linnea Ousdigian in 13th (19:52) and freshman Malaina Brodin in 15th (20:03.)
Their 6-7 runners also placed in the top third with Olivia Hoyhtya 17th and Lauren Kath 23rd.
“It was a great day,” acknowledged coach Jimmy McArthur about the program’s first conference title since 1995. He noted that Isabel, Gregory, Roeber and Ousdigian had personal-bests. “This team loves one another and really is running for one another.”
It was the third and biggest meet win for the Mustangs, who also won an Anoka invitational and the Maroon Division of the U of M’s Roy Griak Invitational. In the conference, the Mustangs moved up from fourth place last year.
Halle Mestery of East Ridge was individual champion in 18:06, followed by Forest Lake’s Norah Hushagen in 18:23 and Isabel.
