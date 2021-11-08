Taylor Isabel’s 10th-place finish led the Mounds View girls to sixth place in the state Class 3A cross country meet on Saturday. The Mustangs were just two points from fourth place.
Isabel, a junior, covered 5,000 meters at St. Olaf College in 18:42.03, earning all-state status.
She had qualified by winning the section title with 18:34 at Anoka High School and the team qualified by placing first.
The Mustangs also had freshman Kate Roeber in 42nd place (19:18), freshman Malaina Brodin 66th (19:51), seventh-grader Linnea Ousdigian 76th (20:02), and senior Elizabeth Gregory 89th (20:11) for the five counting scores. Right behind were sophomore Lauren Kath, 90th (20:12) and senior Olivia Hoyhtya 93rd (20:14) among 160 runners.
Top six teams among 16 were Edina 75, Wayzata 100, Prior Lake 117, St. Michael-Albertville 176, Farmington 177 and Mounds View 178. Individual champion was STMA’s Ali Weimer in 17:42.81.
