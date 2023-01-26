Mounds View lost a close one to Woodbury 51-48 on Wednesday evening at Woodbury. Leading Woodbury (5-12) were Rachel Orbell and Mattea Henry with 10 points each, and Coco Scanlan and Olivia Hallunen nine each. Bria Stenstrom netted 20 points and Logan Kirk 11 for Mounds View (7-8).
