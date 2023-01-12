The Roseville Raiders shut down Mounds View 72-34 on Wednesday evening in Woodbury. Kendall Barnes tallied 21 points and Drew Johnston 18 for the Raiders (7-4). Mounds View (7-4) had its low game of the season; previous low was 49 points. Yazzy Abed scored 10 points and Bria Stenstrom eight for the Mustangs.
