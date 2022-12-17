Mounds View won its fourth straight game, against Forest Lake 71-55, at home Friday evening. Bria Stenstrom, junior guard, led the Mustangs (5-1) with 25 points. Jess Eischens, senior guard, sank 17 points. Cassidy Pitzi tallied 27 points for the Rangers (2-5).
