Mounds View got big games from Bria Stenstrom with 30 points and Yazzy Abed with 24 to defeat Forest Lake 72-58 on Thursday evening at Forest Lake. Jess Eischens added 13 points for the Mustangs (9-9), who trailed 31-20 at halftime but filed he second half 43-27. For Forest Lake (7-12), Cassidy Pitzl sank 17 points and Maddie Jerde 12.

