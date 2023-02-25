Mounds View finished the regular season with a 13-13 record, defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 68-54 Friday evening in St. Paul. Yazzy Abed sank 23 points and Brian Stenstrom 21 for the Mustangs, who finished 10-16 in the Suburban East. Lily Hahs scored 21 for the Raiders (10-16). Mounds View will start Section 5AAAA on Thursday.

