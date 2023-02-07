Mounds View had four double-digit scorers in defeating Osseo 63-47 on Monday evening in Osseo. Yazzy Abed led the Mustangs (11-9) with 21 points. Bria Stenstrom netted 15 points, Julia Peterson 14 and Jessica Eischens 10. Jaelyn Choi scored 13 points for Osseo (6-12). The Orioles played without Aaliyah Wilson, their leader with 21 points per game. She’s out for the season with a knee injury.

