Mounds View’s season ended with a loss to Maple Grove, 52-25, on Wednesday evening in the Section 5AAAA semifinals. The Mustangs finished 14-14, including one section win. Bria Stenstrom had 16 of the Mustangs’ 25 points. Gophers recruit Kennedy Klick scored 16 points and Jordan Ode 10 for Maple Grove (24-4).
