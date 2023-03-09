Mounds View’s season ended with a loss to Maple Grove, 52-25, on Wednesday evening in the Section 5AAAA semifinals. The Mustangs finished 14-14, including one section win. Bria Stenstrom had 16 of the Mustangs’ 25 points. Gophers recruit Kennedy Klick scored 16 points and Jordan Ode 10 for Maple Grove (24-4).

