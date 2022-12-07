White Bear Lake enjoyed balanced scoring in defeating Mounds View 70-51 there Tuesday evening, improving to 4-1. Jordyn Schmittdiel netted 14 points, Heidi Barber 12, and Blessing Adebisi 11 for the Bears. Sarah Poepard added nine points, Cami Bachmeier eight, and Addison Post and Abby O’Brien seven each. Brea Stenstrom led the Mustangs (1-1) with 20 points. Jess Eischens added 11.

