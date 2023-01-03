Sydney Brodt first put on ice skates when she was 2 years old, and hasn’t stopped since.
Brodt, 24, is a forward for the Minnesota Whitecaps, a women’s professional hockey team in the Premier Hockey Federation. The team plays in Richfield, Minnesota, at the Richfield Ice Arena.
Brodt’s love for hockey began in North Oaks.
“Growing up, I played a lot of hockey at the North Oaks ice rink with all of my friends,” Brodt said. “Every day after school, we’d go down there and play. I’ve always just loved the game.”
Brodt graduated from Mounds View High School in 2016. She made the Mustangs girl’s varsity hockey team as an eighth grader.
“A highlight for me while playing for the Mounds View team was going to the state tournament twice — when I was in eighth grade and when I was a sophomore,” she said. “I had a lot of great friends on the team, and I loved my coaches. I still have good relationships with them.”
Brodt got a scholarship to play hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD). She played all four years and received a degree in financial markets and a minor in psychology.
“We went to the national tournament once when I was there, and my favorite game was beating the Gophers,” she said. “I really loved Duluth.”
After college, Brodt played in the Linköping Hockey Club in Sweden for a year.
“It was a great experience, because I got to play and got to travel around Europe,” she said. “They have a super good league over there for women where they pay your cost of living and it’s a good place for female players to play after college,” she noted.
After playing overseas last year, Brodt said it’s good to be back in Minnesota and playing for the Whitecaps.
“This is the first year that we’ve gained a lot of traction, and we’re getting good living salaries,” she said. “We are playing at a much higher level; it’s really taking off with sponsorships, great coaches and management.”
Brodt is living with her parents, Bart and Darcy of North Oaks.
“My parents really love it that I’m back in the U.S. and Minnesota so they can come to my games,” she said. “My dad has coached me my entire life, and our family is really into hockey. They’ve been an inspiration for me, especially my dad.”
When she’s not playing hockey, Brodt is an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team at Hamline University.
“That’s what I do in the mornings and afternoons, and then I have practice with the Whitecaps later in the afternoon,” she said. “I love it.”
In the future, Brodt plans to keep on coaching hockey or pursue a career in financial markets — or maybe both. But now she will continue to play professionally for the Whitecaps.
“Hockey has given me so much,” she said. “It’s crazy how many people I’ve met along the way throughout the world. It’s super special.”
