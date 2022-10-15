Mounds View stuck with unbeaten Stillwater for one half but the Ponies dominated the second half to defeat the Mustangs 35-7 on Friday evening in Stillwater.
The Mustangs defended against standout Pony quarterback Max Shikenjanski better than most teams have, limiting him to an 11-for-25 slate for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and 14 net yards on 13 carries.
Owen Wark completed 14 of 26 for 95 yards and no interceptions for Mounds View. He threw a nine-yard scoring pass to Tyler Nystrom to open the scoring and the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
Shikenjanski connected with Brett Hilde for a 61-yard score in the second quarter. In the third, Thomas Jacobs had a 26-yard touchdown run, and Schikenjanski notched his 20th scoring pass of the season, finding Tanner Schmidt for a 24-yarder.
In the fourth, the two receivers connected with Jacobs throwing to Schmidt for a 52-yard touchdown. Jacobs added an 11-yard run with two minutes left to close the scoring.
Nystrom caught five passes for 32 yards, Ryan Counihan five for 36 and Caden Persuitti three for 27 as Stillwater prevented any long gainers. DJ Koch carried 10 times for 25 yards.
Mounds View faces another unbeaten team, Maple Grove, there Wednesday to close the regular season.
