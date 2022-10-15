Mounds View stuck with unbeaten Stillwater for one half but the Ponies dominated the second half to defeat the Mustangs 35-7 on Friday evening in Stillwater.

The Mustangs defended against standout Pony quarterback Max Shikenjanski better than most teams have, limiting him to an 11-for-25 slate for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and 14 net yards on 13 carries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.