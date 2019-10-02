Mounds View was knocked from the unbeaten ranks with a 22-21 upset loss to Stillwater on Friday, Sept. 27, as the Ponies gambled and succeeded on a two-point conversion.
Mounds View, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, went first in overtime and took a 21-14 lead, with Collin Stenstrom passing to Mason Dean for a five-yard touchdown and Ben Samuel booting the conversion.
Stillwater (2-3) scored in two plays with Jake Day bolting nine yards and Corey Velskey sneaking over from the one. On the conversion, Venske passed to Nick Schlender, who caught it low and dived inside the pilon just ahead of the tackler.
“Tough game as we didn't play to our standard,” coach Aaron Moberg said. “We have a great rivalry with Stillwater, and it seems that whenever we match up, you can throw the records out because it is going to be a battle. Their kids played hard and deserved to win the game.”
Mounds View got all three TD’s through the air. Stenstrom connected with Dean from 13 yards in the first quarter, and hit Jack Roeber for an 81-yard touchdown with 9:48 left, tying the score at 14.
Stillwater also had a long TD pass with Luke Cullen racing 80 yard with a Venske pass in the first quarter. The Ponies took a 14-7 lead on Day’s 14-yard run early in the fourth, a lead that lasted just 15 seconds.
Stenstrom completed 13 of 19 passes for 188 yards. Roeber caught two for 90 yards, Collin Hoyhtha six for 56, Dean two for 18, Jaylan Lomax one for 14 and Tebbutt one for 10. Brian Tebbutt was the workhorse with 30 carries for 114 yards.
Stillwater blocked a field goal, and Hudson Day forced a Stenstrom fumble that stopped a drive at the Ponies’ five. Venske completed seven of 21 for 131 yards, with Cullen catching three for 92. Day ran 22 times for 82 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.