Unable to stop Osseo’s ground game, the Mounds View Mustangs lost to the Orioles 21-14 on Thursday evening at Osseo. The Orioles ran 51 times for 283 yards, with touchdowns by Hayden Potratz (two yards), Devin Williams (37 yards) and Bryce Hawthorne (30 yards). They gained just eight yards in the air. Mounds View was held to 146 yards from scrimmage, including just four on the ground. Owen Wark completed 11 of 27 passes of 142 yards, with one interception. Tyler Nystrom caught eight aerials for 113 yards. The Mustangs trailed by 14 twice and closed the gap on a seven-yard run by DJ Koch, and a 25-yard pass from Wark to Jack Brey. Ben Holland kicked two conversions.
Latest News
- Football: Bears cruise against Roseville 38-7
- Football: Osseo downs Mustangs 21-14
- Girls soccer: Bears blank Mustangs 3-0 in SEC opener
- Girls soccer: Beulke sparks Zephyrs 5-0 win over Orono
- Constructing an (almost normal) school year
- The Citizen: E-edition, September 8, 2022
- Boys soccer: Bears, Mustangs tussle to 1-1 tie
- Tennis: Bears top Woodbury 5-2
Most Popular
Articles
- Public comment opens on former Union Gospel Mission site redevelopment
- Armory sale raises downtown parking concerns
- White Bear Lake grad reaches for the stars
- Soccer, boys: Dufresne, Bears clip Eagan 2-0
- Letters to the Editor
- Decision makers vent over lack of affordable housing in latest project
- North metro family hosting ‘Race for Robot Legs’
- Organic farm celebrates 150 years
- Around the Great Loop in 240 days
- New White Bear Lake city clerk right at home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.