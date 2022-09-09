Unable to stop Osseo’s ground game, the Mounds View Mustangs lost to the Orioles 21-14 on Thursday evening at Osseo. The Orioles ran 51 times for 283 yards, with touchdowns by Hayden Potratz (two yards), Devin Williams (37 yards) and Bryce Hawthorne (30 yards). They gained just eight yards in the air. Mounds View was held to 146 yards from scrimmage, including just four on the ground. Owen Wark completed 11 of 27 passes of 142 yards, with one interception. Tyler Nystrom caught eight aerials for 113 yards. The Mustangs trailed by 14 twice and closed the gap on a seven-yard run by DJ Koch, and a 25-yard pass from Wark to Jack Brey. Ben Holland kicked two conversions.

