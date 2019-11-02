In a matchup of two outstanding senior quarterbacks, Mounds View and Cole Stenstrom prevailed over Buffalo and Aidan Bouman 48-13 on Friday evening.
The No. 8 ranked Mustangs (8-2) advance to the third round of Class 6A playoffs against No. 2 Lakeville South (9-10 next Friday at Eden Prairie. Buffalo which upset St. Michael-Albertville 17-14 last week, finishes 5-5.
Stenstrom, the Mustangs third-year field general, completed 14 of 24 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and scored on runs of 13 and one yard.
Bouman, a 6-6 left-hander with a big arm, son of former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman, the Bison coach, completed 19 of 41 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.
Mounds View’s Mateo Cisneros made two leaping interceptions against Bouman in the first quarter, help the Mustangs take a 27-7 halftime lead.
Stenstrom has passed for 1807 yards and 16 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season while running for nine touchdowns. Bouman passed for 3,185 yards and 27 touchdowns this year with 10 interceptions in 385 throws.
Jack Roeber caught four passes from Stenstrom and had all three touchdowns, from 21, 36 and 72 yards, totaling 140 yards gained. Collin Hoyhta caught four for 60 and Tate Lahr four for 42.
The Mustangs also rushed for 220 yards, led by Brian Tebbutt with 20 carries for 124 yards with touchdowns of five and 28 yards.
Buffalo’s Michael Tweeten caught the TDs from Bouman from nine and 38 yards, and had six catches in all for 169 yards. Isaiah Karels was their Bisons other main weapon with 14 carries for 98 yards.
Buffalo ………..…. 0 7 6 0 — 13
Mounds View …. 7 20 7 14 — 48
MV — Cole Stenstrom 13 run (Ben Samuel kick)
Buf — Michael Tweeten 9 pass from Aidan Bouman (Parker Vajda kick)
MV — Jack Roeber 21 pass from Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
MV — Brian Tebbutt 5 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Roeber 36 pass from Stenstrom (kick failed)
Buf — Tweeton 38 pass from Bouman (Vajda kick)
MV — Tebbutt 28 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Stenstrom 1 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Roeber 72 pass from Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
