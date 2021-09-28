The Mounds View Mustangs, continuing to show a vibrant passing game, hold a 2-2 record after a last-minute, 26-20 loss to White Bear Lake and a 23-13 win over Forest Lake in the last two weeks. The Mustangs go on the road the next two Fridays to play Anoka and Roseville Area.
White Bear Lake 26, Mustangs 20
Owen Wark passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns but it was not quite enough as White Bear Lake beat the Mustangs 26-20 on a touchdown with 17 seconds left.
The Mustangs had Wark drop back on 38 of 44 plays from scrimmage (he was sacked once) and he completed 20 of 37 with no interceptions. Tyler Nystrom caught 10 passes for 145 yards and Dylan Wheeler six for 72.
“Awesome atmosphere and ball game,” coach Aaron Moberg said. “Both teams left it all on the field … Owen stepped up and made some huge throws. Our offensive line did a great job of keeping the pocket clean.”
Wark hit Nystrom for 47 yards on their first play. That drive stalled, but moments later, Wark went deep again with a perfect strike to Hunter Rask for a 71-yard touchdown. Next drive, he hit Nystrom for a 27-yard gain and found Wheeler for an eight-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs led 14-0 but the Bears scored the next three touchdowns — a 59-yard pass from Connor Jerrell to Alex Lockwood, three-yard run by Anthony Lewis-Royal, and 19-yard run by Rayshaun Brakes.
Down 20-14, the Mustangs pulled even as Nystrom caught a 13-yard TD pass from Wark in the fourth quarter, alertly snagging the ball off the grasstops after a Bear defender tipped it away. They missed the PAT kick, however.
Wark barely missed on third-and fourth-down passes to the end zone from the 33-yard line with the score 20-20, and the Bears marched 67 yards, capped by Brakes’ nine-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left.
Mustangs 23, Forest Lake 13
The Mustangs gave up long touchdown passes at the start and end of the game but controlled the action in between to defeat the Rangers.
Sam Hinrichs, a junior in his first game as the featured running back, carried 25 times for 81 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter that tied the score 7-7.
“We are dealing with some injuries at that position,” Moberg said. “Sam stepped in and played awesome. He is a tough kid and we look forward to seeing him grow over the next month.”
Wark fired touchdown passes to Nystrom from 18 yards in the third quarter and to Wheeler from six yards in the fourth quarter. Wark completed 11 of 18 passes for 134 yards, with one interception. Nystrom caught five for 102 yards and Wheeler four for 27.
“Our offensive line played great, opening up some lanes for Hinrichs. They also did not allow any sacks on Owen,” Moberg said. Nystrom, a sophomore, “has a knack for attacking the ball and making big plays.”
Ben Samuel booted a 22-yard field goal and two conversions. Andrew Molenaar gained 26 yards in his lone carry as the Mustangs totaled 108 yards on the ground.
For Forest Lake (0-4), Ryan Olson hit Cole Brisbois for a 62-yard TD just 1:31 into the game, and found Jake Deep for a 57-yard score with 2:39 left. Olson was 13-for-21 for 207 yards. The Rangers were held to 67 rushing yards on 33 attempts.
“Defensively, we played tough despite two huge TD’s,” Moberg said.
Mounds View Hall of Fame adds 12
The Mounds View Athletics Hall of Fame recently added 12 members, including Billy Turner, current Green Bay Packers starting offensive tackle. Turner (Class of 2010) played football and baseball with the Mustangs. Also inducted were Maurice Turner (2006, football, basketball), Allie Phillips (2009, soccer), Leah Hansen (2009, track, soccer), Pete Stacy (2008, swimming), Arya Vayghan (2007, tennis), Sierra Krebsbach (2006, tennis), Stu McFarland (1996, baseball, basketball, football), Kayo Merritt (1994, gymnastics), Tom Schutta (1996, track, football, wrestling), Dan Hoverman (superintendent), and Hank Ryan (coach of soccer, alpine, Nordic, tennis). The Hall of Fame started in 2004 and now has 84 members.
