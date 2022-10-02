Mounds View broke into the win column with a 17-7 victory over the Anoka Tornadoes on Friday evening in Anoka. The Mustangs had lost their first four games by one touchdown each.
Most of the Mustang offense was Owen Wark’s passes to Tyler Nystrom as they connected 16 times for 189 yards. Wark threw touchdown passes to Jack Brey from 11 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter, and to Nystrom from 20 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter.
Ben Holland booted a 30-yard field goal to take it 17-7, and two extra points.
Wark completed 25 of 39 for 248 yards, with one interception. Caden Persuitti caught four for 33 yards and Ryan Counihan two for 17. The Mustangs netted just 44 yards in 23 rushes.
Anoka (1-4) had a 25-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Podany to Trey Borchers.
The Mustangs limited Podany to 17 completions in 38 attempts for 166 yards, and intercepted two passes. Carson Ban caught four for 56 yards and Borchers three four 43. Ethan Massman rushed 23 times for 72 yards for Anoka.
Mounds View will host Roseville (0-5) on Friday.
