Mounds View broke into the win column with a 17-7 victory over the Anoka Tornadoes on Friday evening in Anoka. The Mustangs had lost their first four games by one touchdown each.

Most of the Mustang offense was Owen Wark’s passes to Tyler Nystrom as they connected 16 times for 189 yards. Wark threw touchdown passes to Jack Brey from 11 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter, and to Nystrom from 20 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter. 

