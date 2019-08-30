Mounds View, unveiling a new offense, started slow and finished strong for a 20-6 victory over Burnsville at home Thursday evening.
“We had to shake off some rust in the first half,” said coach Aaron Moberg. “Offensively, we switched gears this year. We’ve traditionally run a wing T but during the off-season we re-wrote the play book to best use our personnel. We are excited about it, although we still have things to iron out.”
Cole Stenstrom hit Jack Roeber for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter as the Mustangs led 7-0 at halftime. They made it 10-0 after a long drive to start the second half ended with a Ben Samuel field goal from 27 yards.
Burnsville got on the road with a four-yard run by quarterback Jordan Tompkins in the fourth quarter.
“When they got within 10-6, we came back and got a touchdown with two straight big plays,” Moberg said.
He referred to a halfback pass play from Tait Lahr to Collin Hoyhtya that went 50 yards, followed by Ben Tebbutt’s 25-yard touchdown run. Soon after, Stenstrom capped a drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
“It started front for us. Our offensive line did a get job and let Colin make plays. Jack made a big touchdown catch, and Ben had a nice night on the ground.”
Defensively, lineman A.J. Hunt sacked he quarterback four times, and Nate Rewald recovered two fumbles.
The Mustangs will open conference hosting White Bear Lake next Friday.
Burnsville ......…. 0 0 0 6 — 6
Mounds View ….. 0 7 3 14 — 20
MV — Jack Roeber 41 pass from Cole Stenstrom (Ben Samuel kick)
MV — Samuel 27 field goal
Burn — Jordan Tompkins 4 run (kick failed)
MV — Ben Tebbutt 23 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Stenstrom 11 run (Samuel kick)
