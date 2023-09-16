Forest Lake, powered by halfback Leyton Patzer, handed Mounds View a 24-8 loss on Friday evening. Each team is 2-1. Patzer raced 72 yards for a touchdown in the first period and added a one-yard score in the second for a 14-0 lead. He rolled up 200 yards in 24 carries. Cole Gerrell passed to Mark Rendl for a 20-yard touchdown before halftime and Ernie Goodwin closed their scoring with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth. The Rangers had the Mustangs shut out until Jake Sampson passed to Logan Johnson for a three-yard TD in the final quarter.

