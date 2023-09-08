Mounds View generated two late touchdowns to break up a defensive duel against White Bear Lake and defeated the host Bears 16-6 on Thursday evening. The Mustangs are now 2-0 and the Bears 0-2.

The Mustangs trailed 6-0 before getting a safety when Joey Muhlstein blocked a Bear punt into the end zone late in the third period.

