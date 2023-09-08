Mounds View generated two late touchdowns to break up a defensive duel against White Bear Lake and defeated the host Bears 16-6 on Thursday evening. The Mustangs are now 2-0 and the Bears 0-2.
The Mustangs trailed 6-0 before getting a safety when Joey Muhlstein blocked a Bear punt into the end zone late in the third period.
The Mustangs took the lead on a fourth-and-seven play with 7:30 left as Jake Sampson eluded a strong pass rush and lofted a pass to Logan Johnson at the goal line. In the key play of the game, Johnson out-jumped Bear defender Vinny Villella to snag the ball and fell just inside the end zone. That was three plays after a 19-yard run by Peter Nguyen.
“It’s always a hard fought game against MV,” said Bears defensive coordinator Dustin Holman. “I was hoping our cornerback was gonna get that ball out, since he got his hand on it, but that kid made a fantastic catch — after the QB broke some tackles and made some of our guys miss.”
After taking the 9-6 lead, the Mustangs quickly forced a Bear punt and Tyler Nystrom returned it 30 yards to the Bear 20. Ben Holland booted a 23-yard field goal but the Bears were called off off-sides which resulted in a first down. The Mustangs accepted the penalty, and two plays later Jack Bongard plowed four yards for a clinching touchdown.
The Bears lone touchdown was scored by the defense in the first quarter as Levi Harving picked up a fumble and raced 54 yards down the sideline. The fumble came on a bad snap to the quarterback in shotgun formation.
The Mustangs held the Bears to 74 net yards from scrimmage — 41 on 25 ground plays and 33 on Alex Daroff’s 3-for-13 passing — and just four first downs.
The Bears defense limited the Mustangs to 176 yards, got interceptions from Malik Doumbia, Dominic Anderson and Devin Mueller, and a fumble recovery by Mueller at their own 10-yard line. They had a 5-1 turnover edge.
However, after that fumble, the Bears couldn’t budge. Joe Hulla had to punt from the goal line and it was blocked. It looked like the Mustangs would recover in the end zone for a touchdown but Hulla hustled back to fall on it for a safety.
Kesean Lipscomb gained 33 yards in 12 rushes for the Bears. The longest gain was 18 yards on a pass to Devin Mueller.
Key factor: the Bears were flagged 12 times for 90 yards, while the Mustangs had just one penalty for five yards.
Austin Gibson of the Bears made two quarterback sacks and a total of three tackles for losses (13 yards). Aiden Akins had two tackles for loss (11 yards).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.