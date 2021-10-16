Undefeated, No. 4 ranked Stillwater overpowered Mounds View 49-13 on Friday evening in Mounds View.
Max Shikenjanski completed 11 of 19 passes for 213 yards, with touchdowns to Thomas Jacobs (13 yards) and Connor McCormick (34 yards). Eddie O’Keefe ran for touchdowns of four, three and five yards while carrying 14 times for 84 yards. Jacobs caught five passes for 84 yards.
Mounds View (3-4) held a 7-0 lead when Owen Wark threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Wheeler. Their other score came with 41 seconds left in the game on a two-yard run by Amir Safi.
Mounds View will close the regular season hosting Maple Grove (6-1) on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.