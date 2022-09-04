Totino-Grace won a back-and-forth game over Mounds View 27-20 in the season opener on Thursday evening. The host Mustangs suffered five turnovers, on three interruptions and two fumbles, while the Eagles had just two, both on fumbles.

“Great game. Turnovers were the story. Proud of the effort of our guys,” Mustang coach Aaron Moberg. He added, “We have a number of young guys getting their first varsity action and I thought they settled in well. We will grow from this and continue to build from here.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.