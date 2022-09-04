Totino-Grace won a back-and-forth game over Mounds View 27-20 in the season opener on Thursday evening. The host Mustangs suffered five turnovers, on three interruptions and two fumbles, while the Eagles had just two, both on fumbles.
“Great game. Turnovers were the story. Proud of the effort of our guys,” Mustang coach Aaron Moberg. He added, “We have a number of young guys getting their first varsity action and I thought they settled in well. We will grow from this and continue to build from here.”
Each team scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the game. Mounds View led 7-0 on Owen Wark’s three-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Nystrom in the second quarter. Totino-Grace scored twice late ithe half, on EJMathis’s two-yard run with 1:52 left and Colin Rowe’s interception with1:04 left, for a 13-6 lead.
In the fourth, TG’s Samuel Johnson scored from the one for a 20-6 lead with 10:00 left. Wark’s two-yard touchdown with 7:40 left closed the gap to 20-13. Shortly after, the Eagles all but clinched the win on a 51-yard run by quarterback Nicholas Ruohomen.
Down 27-13, Mounds View pulled within a touchdown again as Wark scored from the one with 1:56 remaining.
Wark completed 16 of 27 pass for 190 yards, with three pickoffs, and the Mustangs were held to 24 net yards in 21 ground plays. Nystrom caught five passes for 99 yards, Ryan Counihan two for 31, Jack Bray two for 24, Caden Persuitti four for 11, Sam Hinrichs one for 17 and Langston two for eight.
The Eagles outgunned the Mustangs 320 net yards to 214. Ruohonen completed 14 passes, to nine different receivers, in 21 attempts, for 177 yards with no interceptions. Mathis carried 20 times for 90 yards. Dave Malark caught two passes for 70 yards and Tyler Wagner three for 38.
Totino-Grace ….. 0 13 0 14 — 27
Mounds View …. 0 6 0 14 — 20
MV — Tyler Nystrom 3 pass from Owen Wark (pass failed)
TG — EJ Mathis 2 run (Jimmy McNeil kick)
TG — Colin Rowe interception return, yardage not available (kick failed)
TG — Samuel Johnson 1 run (McNeil kick)
MV — Wark 2 run (Ben Holland kick)
TG — Nicholas Ruohemen 51 run (McNeil kick)
MV — Wark 1 run (Holland kick)
