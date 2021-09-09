The Mounds View Mustangs, boosted by a furious pass rush and big plays by receivers, cruised in their football opener 31-10 over Totino-Grace on Friday evening in Fridley.
“Really proud of the boys and the level in which they competed for 48 minutes,” coach Aaron Moberg said. “We knew it was going to be a physical football game and the boys answered the bell.”
The Mustangs sacked the quarterback six times. Mitch Thompson had two sacks and Andrew Molenaar, Wes Berlien, John Rasmussen and Ryan Edelman one each. Five came in the first half, and Rasmussen’s caused a fumble that he recovered, setting up Ben Samuel’s 27-yard field goal that tied the score 3-3.
Dylan Wheeler, a basketball standout, made his debut as a football player catching six passes from Owen Wark for 133 yards, two of them for over 40 yards. The senior wideout’s last catch was an eight-yard touchdown that closed the scoring.
Ty Nystrom, a sophomore receiver, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wark — and threw a touchdown pass himself, on a trick play early in the second half, hitting a wide-open Hunter Rask from 49 yards out.
Antoine Voz had the other touchdown on a 17-yard run, and Samuel kicked four extra points.
Defensively, Andrew Molenaar was a disrupter in the middle, making 12 tackles and an interception. Linemen Mitch Thompson, Wes Berlien, and John Rasmussen played both ways. Thompson, a returning starter on the defensive line, kept busting into the Eagle backfield and made 4 1/2 tackles for loss.
“TG is known for being a program that can run the ball, so we were very pleased to hold them to under 50 yards rushing,” said Moberg.
The Mustangs will host Osseo on Thursday evening.
