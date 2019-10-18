The Mounds View Mustangs cruised past winless Roseville Area 24-0 in their regular-season finale on Wednesday evening, and head into playoffs with a 6-2 record.
They are seeded No. 2 in Quadrant 4 of the Class 6A playoffs and will host No. 7 Burnsville (1-7) on Friday, 7 p.m.
“It will be our third time playing them in the last 11 games,” coach Aaron Moberg said, referring to wins of 24-6 over the Braves in this year’s opener and 17-10 in last year’s playoffs.
“Our kids are excited for this new chapter of the season. Everything builds to this time of year. We play each week to get to spend another week together and we can’t wait to see our kids continue to elevate their game.”
Cole Stenstrom hit Jeff Roeber for an 81-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that opened a 10-0 lead. Stenstrom was 9-for-16 for 176 yards with no interceptions, and Roeber caught five for 147 yards.
Brian Tebbutt scored on runs of four and three yards and totaled 100 yards in 21 carries, while snagging two passes for 19 yards. Stenstrom had six carries for 30 yards and Jaeden Edwards seven for 25. Hampering the Mustangs were 11 penalties for 70 yards.
Ben Samuel made a 22-yard field goal and three conversions.
For Roseville (0-8), Cameron Reese carried 11 times for 63 yards and Ricky Weber completed six of 13 passes for 58 yards.
The other playoff pairings are No. 6 Roseville Area at No. 1 Lakeville South (7-1), No. 5 Minnetonka (0-8) at No. 4 Maple Grove (4-4), and No. 6 Buffalo (4-4) at No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (5-3).
If Mounds View beats Burnsville, they will play the STMA vs. Buffalo winner the following Friday.
Mounds View ……. 3 14 0 7 — 24
Roseville Area ….. 0 0 0 0 — 0
MV — Ben Samuel 22 field goal
MV — Jeff Roeber 81 pass from Cole Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
MV — Brian Tebbutt 3 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Tebbutt 4 run (Samuel kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.