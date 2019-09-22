Mounds View rallied from a 16-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling out a 17-16 win over Minnetonka on Ben Samuel’s 20-yard field goal with 22 seconds left on Friday evening.
The Mustangs marched 93 yards on 17 plays to set up the winning field goal.
“We talked about battling for 48 minutes, and it took all 48 to get it done,” coach Aaron Moberg said. “So proud of this group and the way they lay it all on the line for one another.”
The Mustangs stayed unbeaten at 4-0 while the Skippers stayed winless at 0-4 against four teams with a combined 13-3 record.
Minnetonka’s Pierce Zabilla booted field goals from 44, 41, and 25 yards, the last of those with 7:48 left for a 16-7 lead.
Mounds View scored on a five-yard pass from Cole Stenstrom to Mason Dean with 5:58 left to pull within 16-14.
Stenstrom had a three-yard TD run in the first quarter and Jackson Guderian’s one-yard score pulled Minnetonka even in the second quarter.
Brian Tebbutt rushed 23 times for 100 yards and Stenstron seven times for 34 yards. Stenstrom completed 16 of 30 passes for 148 yards with one interception.
Dean caught five for 50 yards, Collin Hoyhtya caught three for 51, Jack Roeber four for 21, Reid Thurston three for 21 and Tebbutt one for five. Defensively, Kettelhut and Drew Lindgren intercepted passes.
For Minnetonka, Tyler Lien completed eight of 17 for 120 yards, with two interceptions, and ran five times for 55 yards. Ben Tolkinen carried 18 times for 69 yards. Jackson Iverson caught five passes for 81 yards.
Mounds View ….. 7 0 0 10 — 17
Minnetonka ……. 0 10 3 3 — 16
MV — Cole Stenstrom 3 run (Ben Samuel kick)
Min — Jackson Guderian 1 run (Pierce Zabilla kick)
Min — Zabilla 44 field goal
Min — Zabilla 41 field goal
Min — Zabilla 25 field goal
MV — Mason Dean 5 pass from Cole Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
MV — Samuel 20 field goal
Team statistics
Mounds View — 17 first downs; 34-146 rushing; 16-39-148 passing, 1 int; 8-45 penalties; 1 fumbles lost; 5 punts, 43.4 average
Minnetonka — 10 first downs; 30-156 rushing; 8-18-12 passing, 2 int; 4-35 penalties; 1 fumble lost; 4 punts, 35.3 average
