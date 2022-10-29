Stellar defense and two touchdown passes lifted Mounds View to a 17-7 win over Champlin Park in their state tournament opener Friday night.

The Mustangs defense held Champlin Park (4-5) to 35 yards passing and 79 rushing, a total of just 114 yards, and no touchdowns. The Rebels touchdown came on a blocked punt in the first half. Diedonee Response intercepted a pass. 

