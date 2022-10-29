Stellar defense and two touchdown passes lifted Mounds View to a 17-7 win over Champlin Park in their state tournament opener Friday night.
The Mustangs defense held Champlin Park (4-5) to 35 yards passing and 79 rushing, a total of just 114 yards, and no touchdowns. The Rebels touchdown came on a blocked punt in the first half. Diedonee Response intercepted a pass.
Down 7-0 at halftime, the Mustangs pulled ahead in the third quarter when Owen Wark passed to Ryan Counihan for a 78-yard touchdown and Ben Holland kicked a 19-yard field goal.
Wark passed to Hunter Ebbed four a four-yard TD with 8:28 left in the game to expand their lead to 10 points.
Wark completed 23 of 31 passes for 214 yards, with one interception. Their big-play receiver, Tyler Nystrom, made 12 catches but was held to 47 yards. Counihan had two catches for 90 yards and Peter Nguyen five for 68 yards.
The Mustangs were limited to 35 net rushing yards. DJ Koch had 16 carries for 40 yards.
Rebel quarterback Drew Kaluza completed seven of 17 for 35 yards. Arthur Russell gained 42 yards on eight carries;
The Mustangs (3-6) will play at Shakopee (6-3) on Friday. Shakopee beat Farmington 23-15.
